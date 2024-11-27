Coast Entertainment Implements Strategic Stock Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back, reporting the repurchase of 294,817 ordinary fully paid securities. This move could indicate the company’s strategy to consolidate shares and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors interested in CEH will find this development noteworthy as it may influence market perceptions and stock performance.

