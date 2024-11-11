Coast Entertainment Director Increases Stake, Boosts Investor Interest

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.
Jemma Elder, a director at Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited, has increased her indirect stake in the company by acquiring 129,015 ordinary shares through on-market purchases, valued at $59,811. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance, drawing investor interest in Coast Entertainment’s stock.
