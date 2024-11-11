News & Insights

Stocks

Coast Entertainment Director Increases Stake, Boosts Investor Interest

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Jemma Elder, a director at Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited, has increased her indirect stake in the company by acquiring 129,015 ordinary shares through on-market purchases, valued at $59,811. This move signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance, drawing investor interest in Coast Entertainment’s stock.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.