Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.
Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced its ongoing market buy-back, with a significant 680,847 ordinary fully paid securities bought back recently. This move, part of their daily buy-back strategy, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
