Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with a total of 134,476 shares repurchased on the previous day. This action is part of an ongoing buy-back program, with 35,718,924 shares bought back before the reported day, as per the latest daily notification to the ASX.

