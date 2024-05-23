Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 149,933 ordinary shares. The cumulative total of shares bought back to date now stands at 35,329,935. The notification confirms the company’s continued effort to buy back shares from the market as part of its capital management strategy.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.