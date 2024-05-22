News & Insights

Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 106,185 ordinary fully paid shares. The latest notification, dated May 23, 2024, follows the company’s ongoing effort to buy back shares, with a total of 35,223,750 shares already acquired prior to the previous day. This move is part of their market buy-back strategy, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

