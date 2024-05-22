Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 106,185 ordinary fully paid shares. The latest notification, dated May 23, 2024, follows the company’s ongoing effort to buy back shares, with a total of 35,223,750 shares already acquired prior to the previous day. This move is part of their market buy-back strategy, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.