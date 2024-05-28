Coast Copper Corp Acquires Full Empire Mine Rights

Coast Copper Corp (TSE:COCO) has released an update.

Coast Copper Corp. has secured full ownership of the Empire Mine Property by making the final payment under its option agreement, signaling a strong commitment to the high-grade copper project in British Columbia that has been historically significant. The company’s ongoing exploration and recent geological model suggest a promising potential for the property, which includes historical gold and copper findings and the newly discovered B3 zone. The Empire Mine Property is advantageously located on northern Vancouver Island, allowing for year-round work due to its mild climate.

