Coalminer Exxaro actively seeking copper acquisitions, says CEO

Company is considering a number of opportunities

Profit down 22% on lower coal prices

Uses cash reserves for special dividend

Recasts on M&A plans

March 14 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J is considering potential deals to acquire copper and manganese assets as part of its diversification strategy, Chief Executive Nombasa Tsengwa said on Thursday.

The Johannesburg-based company, which also has interests in iron ore and renewable energy, wants to acquire assets in copper and manganese to take advantage of the global shift from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy.

"We are actively looking. We’re in the market, but we’re not desperate," Tsengwa told Reuters.

She declined to say if the company had begun any negotiations.

Exxaro was among investors that wanted to buy Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana but were eventually outbid by China's MMG, which paid about $1.9 billion for the assets.

"There's nothing that passes us by, there's nothing we do not know that is out there on the market," Tsengwa told Reuters. "You know, people do talk to us because they know we're interested."

Exxaro is weighing a number of opportunities, Chief Growth Officer Richard Lilleike said.

Along with rivals such as Thungela Resources TGAJ.J, Exxaro is battling a profit squeeze from challenges in the South African market, including lack of sufficient rail capacity to move coal to ports for export.

The logistics constraints, as well as softer coal prices, contributed to a 22% dip in Exxaro's headline earnings to 11.33 billion rand ($609.19 million) last year, down from 14.56 billion rand in 2022.

Exxaro declared a special dividend equating to about 5.4 billion rand, making use of cash reserves. The company had about 14.8 billion rand in net cash at the end of last year.

($1 = 18.5986 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Additional reporting by Felix Njini Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Goodman)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.