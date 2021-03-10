World Markets
Coalition to fund VBI to develop vaccines against coronavirus variants

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
VBI Vaccines Inc said on Wednesday the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will give up to $33 million to help the company develop a vaccine candidate against the variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

The funding will support the early-stage testing of VBI-2905, which is expected to begin mid-2021, VBI said.

It will also help preclinical testing of additional vaccine candidates against other emerging variants, the drug developer added.

Norway-based CEPI, which was set up in 2017 to fight emerging epidemics, said it has so far signed 12 partnerships to develop vaccines against the coronavirus.

