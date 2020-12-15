Markets
Coalition of U.S. states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google - Politico

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A coalition of states in the United States is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O alleging that it altered the designs of its search engine to the disadvantage of rivals that offer specialized search results, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit could be filed as soon as Thursday and is different from the one that the U.S. Justice Department filed against Google in October, the report said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

