Coalition Of CEOs Pledge 1 Mln Jobs For Black Americans

(RTTNews) - A new initiative group, called OneTen, which comprises of 37 CEOs from companies like Merck & Co., General Motors Co., Nike Inc. and Walmart Inc., is pledging to hire 1 million Black employees during the next decade.

The OneTen initiative is co-chaired by Merck CEO Ken Frazier and IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty. The goal is to provide "family sustaining" jobs that pay an average of about $50,000 a year.

Other founding members included Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst and former Chairman and CEO of American Express; Charles Phillips, Managing Partner of Recognize, Chairman of the Black Economic Alliance and former CEO of Infor; and Kevin Sharer, former Chairman and CEO of Amgen and former faculty member at Harvard Business School.

All five founders will serve on the Board of OneTen together with other participating CEOs.

"This is a moment in time for Americans to move past our divisions to come together and reach our full potential as a nation. Our country's workforce of the future will be an increasingly diverse one," said Ken Frazier. "Through the creation of one million jobs for Black Americans over the next 10 years, OneTen has the potential to address persistent inter-generational gaps in opportunity and wealth."

"OneTen links our companies with the critical work we know we need to do to improve racial equity in America," said Rometty. "This will not only help our individual companies, but by removing structural barriers that have disproportionately hindered Black Americans from joining the middle-class, it will also help lift all Americans. By bringing together a coalition of key leaders and asking them to make long-term commitments, we have the ability to change employment practices and help break down systemic barriers opening the door to full participation in our economy."

Members of OneTen include: Accenture, ADP, Allstate, American Express, Amgen, Aon, AT&T, Bain & Company, Bank of America, Cargill, Caterpillar, Cisco, Cleveland Clinic, Comcast, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, Eli Lilly, General Motors, HP Inc., Humana, IBM, Illinois Tool Works, Intermountain Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's, Medtronic, Merck, Nike, Nordstrom, PepsiCo, Roper Technologies, Stryker, Target, Trane Technologies, Verizon, Walmart and Whirlpool.

