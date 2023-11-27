COALINDIA (NSE:COALINDIA) Price Target Increased by 12.78% to 330.14

The average one-year price target for COALINDIA (NSE:COALINDIA) has been revised to 330.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.78% from the prior estimate of 292.74 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 424.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.77% from the latest reported closing price of 332.70 / share.

COALINDIA Maintains 7.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in COALINDIA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COALINDIA is 0.28%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.70% to 245,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 43,371K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,717K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COALINDIA by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,480K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,518K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COALINDIA by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,343K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,467K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COALINDIA by 2.48% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 24,266K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,484K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,442K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COALINDIA by 8.38% over the last quarter.

