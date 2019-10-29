Coal Producer Murray Energy Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Murray Energy Corp. on Tuesday said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that would allow the company to access $350 million in new debtor-in-possession financing.

The coal company said it reached a restructuring support agreement with creditors holding more than 60% of the about $1.7 billion in claims under the company's Superpriority Credit and Guaranty Agreement.

Robert Murray will be named Chairman of the Board of Murray Energy and Robert Moore will be President and CEO of Murray Energy.

