Coal, nuclear took higher share in Germany's power mix in 2021 - BDEW

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Coal and nuclear power, two energy sources Germany is planning to phase out, accounted for a bigger slice of the country's electricity production in 2021 than a year earlier, industry group BDEW said on Tuesday.

This was due to lower wind volumes and higher overall demand, BDEW said, noting coal and nuclear energy accounted for around 40% up from 35% in 2020.

Renewables fell to about 41% from 44%.

Germany is planning to switch off its last nuclear power plant by the end of 2022, while coal is to be phased out by the end of the decade under plans being accelerated by the country's new government.

It wants renewables to account for 80% of Germany's power mix by 2030.

BDEW president Kerstin Andreae said that to hit that goal renewables expansion had to be accelerated massively, confirming the target was ambitious and required a reduction in bureaucracy.

Efficient gas plants are also needed as part of Germany's energy transition to ensure round-the-clock supply, in line with plans by RWE RWEG.DE, the country's largest electricity producer, to build more of those.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.