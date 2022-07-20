Coal miner Yancoal Australia lowers 2022 output forecast

Coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd cut its 2022 output forecast on Wednesday, after reporting a fall in first-half production, hurt by higher-than-expected rainfall, COVID-19-led labour shortages and cost pressures.

The company, which is subject to a potential takeover by China's Yankuang Energy 600188.SS, 1171.HK, said it now expects 31-33 million tonnes of attributable saleable coal production for the full year, down from an earlier forecast of 35-38 million tonnes.

