Coal miner TerraCom says regulator inspected Queensland coal mine

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner TerraCom Ltd TER.AX said on Tuesday investigators from the corporate regulatory body inspected its coal mine in Queensland on the previous day, and the company provided them information to assist the inquiry.

The regulator has been investigating testing laboratory ALS ALQ.AX whose internal review showed its staff had manually altered coal testing certificates to improve quality of the commodity over a decade, which it reported to authorities.

Australia is the world's biggest coal exporter and ALS is among the biggest testers of coal.

