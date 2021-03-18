US Markets
BTU

Coal miner Peabody's CEO Kellow to step down

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow would be leaving the company at the end of August, as part of a planned succession process.

Adds background

March 18 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow would be leaving the company at the end of August, as part of a planned succession process.

Kellow, who joined the company in 2013 and was appointed president and CEO in 2015, will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed, Peabody said.

During Kellow's leadership, Peabody filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2016 after a sharp drop in coal prices left it unable to service its debt of around $10.1 billion. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2017. (https://reut.rs/3cPXSGs)

"Glenn led the company through very difficult times and has put in place a strong team moving forward," Non-executive Chairman Bob Malone said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular