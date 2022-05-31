Coal miner Drummond signs pay, benefits deals with Colombia unions

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Drummond DRMND.UL, one of Colombia's largest coal producers, has signed pay and benefit agreements with 10 unions through 2025, the company said late on Monday.

Negotiations between mining and energy companies and unions are often fraught and can result in strikes.

"These negotiations were characterized by dialogue, their cordial nature, and a clear intention for the agreement to mutually benefit all parties," Drummond said in a statement.

Unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agreements will benefit more than 3,780 employees working in extraction, transportation and exports for Drummond, the company said.

The agreement will last for three years and includes pay rises of 9.5% in the first year, while second and third-year increases will be inflation plus 1.5%, Drummond said.

Colombia's central bank expects inflation to hit 7.1% by the end of this year.

The agreement also includes health and education benefits and loans to help employees buy property, the company said.

Last year the company exported 31.5 million tonnes of coal, up 6% on 2020 levels.

Colombia is an important global coal exporter. Fossil fuels including coal and oil are a vital source of national income.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

