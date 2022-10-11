US Markets
Coal miner Coronado Global confirms merger talks with Peabody Energy

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX confirmed on Wednesday it was in confidential discussions with Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N regarding a potential "combination transaction".

Coronado said no deal had been agreed and it was not yet in a position to provide further details on a potential deal.

