Coal miner Cerrejon and union reach deal to end 91-day strike

Colombian coal mine Cerrejon and its largest union have reached an agreement to end a three-month strike, the company and the Sintracarbon union both said on Monday.

The strike is the longest in the history of the company, owned equally by BHP Group BHP.AX, Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.L.

