Coal miner Bumi Resources to receive $1.6 bln capital top-up from Salim

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Indonesia's largest coal miner PT Bumi Resources on Tuesday approved a share sale plan worth $1.6 billion to companies controlled by billionaire Anthoni Salim, a director at Bumi Resources said.

Bumi would issue a maximum 200 billion new shares, 85% of which are to be bought by Hong Kong-based Mach Energy Ltd while Treasure Global Investments Ltd (TGIL) would subscribe to the remaining 15% under the planned sale.

Mach Energy is jointly controlled by conglomerates Bakrie Group and Salim Group, while 85% of TGIL is controlled by Salim, according a prospectus released prior to the shareholders meeting.

Dileep Srivastava, a Bumi director, told reporters after the shareholder meeting that the plan has been approved.

He said Salim and Bakrie Group, which is led by another Indonesian tycoon Aburizal Bakrie, would control the company after the share sale.

Bumi would use most of the proceeds from the deal to settle outstanding debt from its 2016 court-led debt restructuring process, which is estimated at roughly $1.5 billion currently, according to the prospectus.

After the sale, the new investors will gain a combined stake of around 58% of Bumi Resources. More than 70% of the miner's shares are currently held by public shareholders.

