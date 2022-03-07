Coal India plans to become net-zero emitter in 3-4 years, chairman says

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - State-run Coal India COAL.NS, the world's largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net-zero carbon emitter in three to four years, Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on Monday.

"We plan that maybe in the next three to four years, we should become a net-zero company," Agrawal said at the 15th Indian Coal Markets Conference.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

