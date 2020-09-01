Coal India output rises for the first time in five months

CHENNAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd COAL.NS, the world's largest coal miner, reported a 7.1% rise in production in August, the first increase in five months as the use of fuel by power producers rose gradually.

Coal output rose to 37.17 million tonnes in August, compared with 34.70 million tonnes in the same period the previous year, Coal India said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Offtake by customers, such as power generators, rose 9.3% to 44.34 million tonnes, the first increase in six months.

The world's largest coal miner, which wants to produce 1 billion tonnes of coal by 2023/24, saw its annual production fall during the year ended March 2020, marking the first such decline in over two decades.

India used nearly a billion tonnes of coal in 2019/20, about three-quarters of it at power plants. State-run Coal India accounts for over 80% of the country’s production.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

