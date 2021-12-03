Commodities

Coal India auction to non-power sector up sharply on last year

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

State-run Coal India auctioned 3.2 million tonnes of coal exclusively for the non-power sector in November, a senior company official said, more than five times higher compared with November 2020 and about eight times the allocation in September.

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - State-run Coal India COAL.NS auctioned 3.2 million tonnes of coal exclusively for the non-power sector in November, a senior company official said, more than five times higher compared with November 2020 and about eight times the allocation in September.

The average price in the auction for the non-power sector was higher than same period last year and also than the auctions in September, the official said.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular