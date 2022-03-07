Coal India aims to be net-zero carbon emitter in three or four years

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

State-run Coal India, the world's largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net-zero carbon emitter in three to four years, its chairman, Pramod Agrawal, said on Monday.

By Sudarshan Varadhan

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - State-run Coal India COAL.NS, the world's largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net-zero carbon emitter in three to four years, its chairman, Pramod Agrawal, said on Monday.

The firm's foray into renewable energy, greater internal energy efficiency, cleaner transport and efforts to boost green cover at all sites are expected to contribute to the net-zero target, Agrawal told an industry gathering.

"We plan that maybe in the next three to four years, we should become a net-zero company," Agrawal said in a presentation to the 15th Indian Coal Markets Conference.

"We have a lot of land, we can install solar parks in our area of operations and use that energy, and that would help us in a big way to become a net-zero company."

Agrawal said coal users, such as thermal power stations, were bigger contributors to rising carbon emissions, adding that Coal India was often unfairly blamed even though it used less energy.

"If we want a system in which environmental protection happens, we have to see how we can utilise coal efficiently," he added.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters