Coal: The Resilient Energy to Keep an Eye On

Coal is the forgotten younger child in the fossil fuel categories and in the age of ESG that has been exacerbated. Demand in the U.S. and Euro area has fallen drastically. For example, it's about half what it was a year ago in the U.S., However coals price has steadily grown as it averaged $168 per metric ton in January which is higher than $119 from all of 2021. What's driving that price increase is the shift in usage from West to East. Coal power is expected to grow by 4.1%, 11%, and 12% in China, India, and SEA respectively over the next three years. In many ways, it was the only available energy in developing countries and has prompted changes in supply chains in both Russia in Indonesia.

Finsum: Just because the U.S. has forgotten about coal doesn’t mean it won’t be a critical part of energy production in the next decade.

Commodities

energy

oil

