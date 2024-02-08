News & Insights

Commodities
TPR

Coach parent Tapestry raises annual profit forecast on steady China demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details on North America in paragraph 4

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry TPR.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on full-price sales of its premium satchels and handbags as well as early signs of a demand recovery in its key market China.

North America revenue was flat from last year.

The average price of items from the Coach brand in the U.S. rose 12% in the second quarter, while promotions remained low, according to UBS, further helping the company to grow sales.

Easing freight costs and higher prices of Tapestry's popular Tabby shoulder bags and Dakota handbags helped margins expand by 170 basis points.

The company is in the middle of an $8.5-billion buyout of Michael Kors owner Capri CPRI.Nas it gears up for tough competition in the global luxury market.

Tapestry's net sales rose to $2.08 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, better than analysts' average estimates of $2.06 billion, according to LSEG data.

It now expects annual earnings per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.25, compared to $4.10 to $4.15 it forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPR
GOOS
CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.