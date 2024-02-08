Coach parent Tapestry raises annual profit forecast on steady China demand

Adds details on North America in paragraph 4

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry TPR.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on full-price sales of its premium satchels and handbags as well as early signs of a demand recovery in its key market China.

North America revenue was flat from last year.

The average price of items from the Coach brand in the U.S. rose 12% in the second quarter, while promotions remained low, according to UBS, further helping the company to grow sales.

Easing freight costs and higher prices of Tapestry's popular Tabby shoulder bags and Dakota handbags helped margins expand by 170 basis points.

The company is in the middle of an $8.5-billion buyout of Michael Kors owner Capri CPRI.Nas it gears up for tough competition in the global luxury market.

Tapestry's net sales rose to $2.08 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, better than analysts' average estimates of $2.06 billion, according to LSEG data.

It now expects annual earnings per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.25, compared to $4.10 to $4.15 it forecast earlier.

