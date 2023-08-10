Coach parent Tapestry in talks to buy Michael Kors owner - WSJ

Changes dateline, adds context throughout and stock price movement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry TPR.N is nearing a deal to buy Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings CPRI.N, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday, as the U.S. fashion house looks to bulk up its portfolio to take on larger European rivals.

Capri's shares surged about 19% in premarket trading on Thursday, while Tapestry's shares were flat.

U.S. luxury firms have consistently lagged behind their European peers such as LVMH LVMH.PA, whose 75 brands include U.S. jeweler Tiffany as well as fashion labels Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The deal would bring Tapestry's brands, which also includes Kate Spade, together with Capri's Jimmy Choo and Versace labels under one roof.

The combination of the two U.S. firms also gives some heft to the U.S. retail landscape that has been grappling with weaker demand in the country as well as its key market China as sticky inflation dents consumer spending.

The deal could be announced as soon as today, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that including a premium, Capri could be valued in the "high single-digit" billion-dollar range.

Capri had a market capitalization of $4 billion as of Wednesday's close, while Tapestry was valued at about $10 billion, according to Refintiv data.

Tapestry and Capri did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.

The potential merger also marks a revival in deal-making in the U.S. luxury space, while European majors keep growing their portfolio by snapping up more high-end brands.

Last month, French luxury group Kering, which is struggling to revive sales at its star brand Gucci, said it was buying a 30% stake in Italian fashion label Valentino. LVMH closed its $15.8 billion acquisition of Tiffany in early 2021.

Capri was set to report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before delaying them to Thursday morning without providing a reason.

The company cut its annual sales forecast in May as demand for its handbags and shoes weakened in the United States.

