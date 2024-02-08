News & Insights

Commodities
TPR

Coach parent Tapestry beats quarterly sales estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lifestyle luxury house Tapestry TPR.N posted second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday as improving sales of its Coach handbags in North America offset weakness in its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

The company had agreed to buy rival CapriCPRI.N, which owns the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands, in August.

Tapestry's net sales rose to $2.08 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, better than analysts' average estimates of $2.06 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPR
CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.