Coach parent Tapestry beats quarterly sales estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lifestyle luxury house Tapestry TPR.N posted second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday as improving sales of its Coach handbags in North America offset weakness in its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

The company had agreed to buy rival CapriCPRI.N, which owns the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands, in August.

Tapestry's net sales rose to $2.08 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, better than analysts' average estimates of $2.06 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

