Coach parent names interim CEO Crevoiserat to top job

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Tuesday its interim Chief Executive Officer Joanne Crevoiserat would permanently transition to the top job.

She was the chief financial officer until July and replaced CEO Jide Zeitlin who stepped down amid an investigation into his personal behavior.

Crevoiserat, a former executive at Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N and Kohl's Corp KSS.N, is the first woman to lead the company since it went public in 2000 under the Coach Inc guise.

She takes over at a time when the luxury goods industry is facing weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tapestry is expected to report its first-quarter financial results later this week.

The company said Crevoiserat is expected to be appointed to Tapestry's board.

