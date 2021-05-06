Commodities
TPR

Coach owner Tapestry's sales top estimates as luxury demand rebounds

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Fred Prouser / Reuters

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc reported quarterly sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

May 6 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N reported quarterly sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

Net sales rose to $1.27 billion in the third quarter ended March 27, from $1.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $1.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular