Coach owner Tapestry's sales top estimates as luxury demand rebounds

May 6 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N reported quarterly sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.

Net sales rose to $1.27 billion in the third quarter ended March 27, from $1.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $1.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

