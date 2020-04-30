Commodities
TPR

Coach owner Tapestry reports near 20% fall in quarterly sales

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Tapestry Inc reported a 19.4% fall in quarterly net sales and scrapped its full-year forecast on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced store closures and hurt demand for the company's Coach and Kate Spade handbags.

April 30 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N reported a 19.4% fall in quarterly net sales and scrapped its full-year forecast on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced store closures and hurt demand for the company's Coach and Kate Spade handbags.

Net sales fell to $1.07 billion in the third quarter ended March 28, from $1.33 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $677.1 million, or $2.45 per share, compared to a profit of $117.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular