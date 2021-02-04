Commodities
Coach owner Tapestry profit, sales beat holiday-quarter estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc beat profit and sales estimates for the holiday quarter on Thursday, helped by demand for luxury goods in China and fewer discounts, sending its shares up 2.5%. Net sales fell to $1.69 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 26 from $1.82 billion a year earlier.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N beat profit and sales estimates for the holiday quarter on Thursday, helped by demand for luxury goods in China and fewer discounts, sending its shares up 2.5%.

Tapestry said revenue in Mainland China rose more than 30% in its second quarter, as demand picked up in the key Asian market following the easing of virus restrictions in the latter half of 2020.

Net sales fell to $1.69 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 26 from $1.82 billion a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income rose to $311 million, or $1.11 per share, from $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.15 per share, while analysts had expected $1.01 per share.

Tapestry said it expects full-year revenue to increase at a high-single digit rate on a 52-week basis and around 10% on 53-week basis. Analysts expected full-year revenue to rise 6.9%.

