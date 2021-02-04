Coach owner Tapestry profit, sales beat holiday-quarter estimates

Adds details on quarterly profit, sales, China demand

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N beat profit and sales estimates for the holiday quarter on Thursday, helped by demand for luxury goods in China and fewer discounts, sending its shares up 2.5%.

Tapestry said revenue in Mainland China rose more than 30% in its second quarter, as demand picked up in the key Asian market following the easing of virus restrictions in the latter half of 2020.

Net sales fell to $1.69 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 26 from $1.82 billion a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income rose to $311 million, or $1.11 per share, from $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.15 per share, while analysts had expected $1.01 per share.

Tapestry said it expects full-year revenue to increase at a high-single digit rate on a 52-week basis and around 10% on 53-week basis. Analysts expected full-year revenue to rise 6.9%.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.