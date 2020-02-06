Coach owner Tapestry cuts full-year profit forecast on hit from coronavirus

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday, warning of a sales hit of up to $250 million due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has closed a majority of its stores. Tapestry forecast fiscal 2020 earnings of about $2.15 to $2.25 per share, compared to its previous outlook of $2.57 per share. [nBw76Nykga] Net sales rose to $1.82 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $1.80 billion a year earlier, marginally beating analysts' average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 749 5012;)) Keywords: TAPESTRY RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.