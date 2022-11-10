Commodities
Coach owner Tapestry cuts annual forecasts on China hit

November 10, 2022 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N cut its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, blaming persistent COVID-19 restrictions in China and an expected slowdown in demand in North America.

Luxury goods companies have managed to pass on higher costs to affluent shoppers, but China remains a sore spot as sporadic business and movement restrictions due to Beijing's "dynamic zero-COVID" policy prevent consumers from returning to high-fashion stores.

The company said it expected fiscal 2023 revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion, compared with the prior outlook of around $6.9 billion.

It also expects fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of between $3.80 and $3.90 per share.

The company's total revenue rose 2% to $1.51 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of about $1.50 billion according to Refinitiv IBES data.

