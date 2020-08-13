Coach owner Tapestry beats sales estimates on China recovery

Adds details on fiscal 2021 charges, background on China sales

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, helped by a recovery in sales in China and a surge in online orders for its Coach handbags from consumers stuck indoors due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company joined Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings CPRI.N and European luxury goods makers LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA in signaling a pick-up in sales in mainland China, where the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were first felt.

Tapestry, which is now navigating a path to recovery without a permanent chief executive officer, said it plans to streamline its business through store closures and job cuts and would incur about $100 million to $115 million in related charges mostly in fiscal 2021.

Despite a triple-digit increase in online sales, Tapestry's net sales fell nearly 53% to $714.8 million in the fourth quarter ended June 27. However, that beat analysts'average estimate of $663.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tapestry reported a net loss of $293.8 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with a profit of $148.9 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 25 cents per share, smaller than estimates of a loss of 57 cents.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

