Coach owner Tapestry beats sales estimates for holiday quarter

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N beat holiday-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, helped by demand for luxury goods in China and a jump in online sales.

Net sales fell to $1.69 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 26 from $1.82 billion a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

