Coach owner Tapestry beats quarterly sales estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, helped by a recovery in sales in China and a surge in online orders for its Coach handbags from consumers stuck indoors.

The company's net sales fell to $714.8 million in the fourth quarter ended June 27, from $1.51 billion a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of $663.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tapestry reported a net loss of $293.8 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with a profit of $148.9 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

