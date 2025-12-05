Co-Tech Development (TPEX:8358) Price Target Increased by 94.29% to 173.40

The average one-year price target for Co-Tech Development (TPEX:8358) has been revised to NT$173.40 / share. This is an increase of 94.29% from the prior estimate of NT$89.25 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$60.60 to a high of NT$294.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.58% from the latest reported closing price of NT$61.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Tech Development. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8358 is 0.02%, an increase of 63.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 15,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 4,083K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 48.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8358 by 58.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,154K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8358 by 157.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,929K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8358 by 139.11% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,579K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8358 by 128.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 755K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

