Co-owner of Russia's Rusagro to sell 13.4% of its shares via SPO

Polina Devitt Reuters
A co-owner of Russia's Rusagro, Vadim Moshkovich plans to sell a 13.4% stake in the agriculture holding via a second public offering (SPO) of its shares, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moshkovich, also chairman of Rusagro's board, plans to sell 18 million of the company's global depositary receipts (GDRs), it added.

