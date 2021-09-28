Co-owner of Russia's Rusagro to sell 13.4% of its shares via SPO

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A co-owner of Russia's Rusagro AGRORq.L, Vadim Moshkovich plans to sell a 13.4% stake in the agriculture holding via a second public offering (SPO) of its shares, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moshkovich, also chairman of Rusagro's board, plans to sell 18 million of the company's global depositary receipts (GDRs), it added.

