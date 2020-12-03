Co-owner of Russia's NLMK sells 2.1% stake via ABB at $25.35/GDR - source

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Lisin, who controls NLMK NLMK.MM, has sold about 128 million shares, or a 2.1% stake in the steel producer via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB) at $25.35 per GDR, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.

NLMK's GDRs, global depositary receipts, closed at $26.78 per one receipt in London on Wednesday. Lisin previously owned an 81.4% stake in NLMK, one of the largest producers of steel in Russia.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

