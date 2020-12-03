Co-owner of Russia's NLMK sells 2.1% stake

Contributors
Olga Popova Reuters
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian businessman Vladimir Lisin, who controls NLMK, has sold about 128 million shares, or a 2.1% stake in the steel producer via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB), NLMK said in a statement on Thursday.

Adds NLMK's comment

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Lisin, who controls NLMK NLMK.MM, has sold about 128 million shares, or a 2.1% stake in the steel producer via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB), NLMK said in a statement on Thursday.

Lisin's stake in NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, fell to 79.3% after the deal, while NLMK's free float rose to 20.7%, increasing the liquidity in the company's shares, NLMK added.

NLMK did not disclose the price of the deal in its statement.

The deal was priced at $25.35 per global depositary receipt (GDR), a financial market source told Reuters. NLMK's GDRs closed at $26.78 per one receipt in London on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More