Co-owner of Russia's NLMK sells 2.1% stake

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Lisin, who controls NLMK NLMK.MM, has sold about 128 million shares, or a 2.1% stake in the steel producer via an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB), NLMK said in a statement on Thursday.

Lisin's stake in NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, fell to 79.3% after the deal, while NLMK's free float rose to 20.7%, increasing the liquidity in the company's shares, NLMK added.

NLMK did not disclose the price of the deal in its statement.

The deal was priced at $25.35 per global depositary receipt (GDR), a financial market source told Reuters. NLMK's GDRs closed at $26.78 per one receipt in London on Wednesday.

