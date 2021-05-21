Co-owner of Russian steel producer Evraz to step down from CEO role

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian steel producer Evraz said on Friday that one of its major shareholders, Alexander Frolov would step down from his role of chief executive after 14 years of service.

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz EVRE.L said on Friday that one of its major shareholders, Alexander Frolov would step down from his role of chief executive after 14 years of service.

On August 31, Frolov will step down and Aleksey Ivanov, currently senior vice president responsible for commerce and business development at Evraz, will become the new CEO.

Frolov owns 9.65% in Evraz.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More