Co-owner of Russian steel producer Evraz to step down from CEO role

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer Evraz EVRE.L said on Friday that one of its major shareholders, Alexander Frolov would step down from his role of chief executive after 14 years of service.

On August 31, Frolov will step down and Aleksey Ivanov, currently senior vice president responsible for commerce and business development at Evraz, will become the new CEO.

Frolov owns 9.65% in Evraz.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

