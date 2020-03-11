Co-operative Bank of Kenya proposes acquisition of Jamii Bora Bank -central bank

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's Co-operative Bank has proposed the acquisition of Jamii Bora Bank, the central bank said on Wednesday, in the latest instance of consolidation in the East African nation's banking industry.

"The proposed acquisition which is subject to regulatory approvals will lead to the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding" of Jamii Bora by Co-op, the Central Bank said in a tweeted out statement.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

