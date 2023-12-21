Co-Operative Bank in exclusive talks with Coventry Building Society

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-Operative Bank said on Thursday it had entered a period of exclusive discussions with Coventry Building Society with a view to a possible merger, after kickstarting a strategic review on November 8.

Following an undisclosed number of non-binding proposals from potential bidders, the lender said its formal discussions with Coventry would enable both parties to "better evaluate the merits of a combination".

There is no certainty that the talks will result in a transaction, CoOp Bank said, adding that a further update will be provided in due course.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)

