Co-Founder Sujal Patel Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Investors who take an interest in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) should definitely note that the Co-Founder, Sujal Patel, recently paid US$2.92 per share to buy US$146k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Sujal Patel was not the only time they bought Nautilus Biotechnology shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.73 per share in a US$1.2m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.84). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Nautilus Biotechnology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NAUT Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Nautilus Biotechnology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nautilus Biotechnology insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Nautilus Biotechnology. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nautilus Biotechnology you should be aware of, and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

