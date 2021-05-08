Co-Founder Richard Miller Just Bought 2.8% More Shares In Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Miller, the Co-Founder of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$2.80 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Richard Miller was not the only time they bought Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$350k worth of shares at a price of US$3.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.91). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Richard Miller was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Richard Miller bought 135.71k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$3.32. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CRVS Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.7m worth of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock, about 4.2% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corvus Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corvus Pharmaceuticals. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

