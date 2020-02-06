Co-founder Peter Hargreaves to sell shares in Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, a bookrunner said.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, a bookrunner said. "This is part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets. I remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdown," Hargreaves, who co-founded the firm in 1981, said. [nRSF2586Ca] (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) Keywords: HARGREAVES INVESTOR/ (URGENT)

