Co-founder Peter Hargreaves to sell shares in Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, a bookrunner said. "This is part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets. I remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdown," Hargreaves, who co-founded the firm in 1981, said. [nRSF2586Ca] (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) Keywords: HARGREAVES INVESTOR/ (URGENT)

