MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O, Arkady Volozh, told employees in a message on Friday that he had left the company, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

