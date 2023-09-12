News & Insights

Co-founder of fake cryptocurrency scheme sentenced to 20 years in US prison

September 12, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The co-founder of OneCoin, a fake cryptocurrency scheme, who had pleaded guilty late last year to U.S. fraud and money laundering charges, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Karl Sebastian Greenwood was arrested in Thailand and extradited to the United States in 2018 for his role in selling the purported cryptocurrency OneCoin, which federal prosecutors in Manhattan called a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors out of $4 billion.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

